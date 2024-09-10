13 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs And Weapons Recovered
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 13 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs, and weapons with ammunition from their possession.
An ICT police public relations officer said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IG) police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.
Following these directions, the Secretariat police team arrested three accused namely Fida Hussain, Azhar Abbasi and Khalid Mehmood and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 1545 gram heroin from their possession, he said.
Likewise, the Industrial Area police team arrested two accused namely Amir and Nasir Abbas and recovered one 30 bore pistol and one iron punch from their possession, he added.
He said the Koral police team arrested an accused namely Abrar Ansar and recovered one rifle with ammunition from his possession.
Moreover, the Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Ishtiaq Ahmed and recovered murder tool knife from his possession, he added.
He said the Bani Gala police team arrested two accused namely Zahid Gul and Ahmed Gul and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 667 gram hashish from his possession.
Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway, he said.
He said during the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders, the Islamabad Police teams arrested four absconders and target offenders from various areas of the city.
DIG Islamabad directed the police officers to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”.
Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via the "ICT-15" app for immediate assistance.
