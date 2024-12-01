13 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 13 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

A police spokesperson told APP that, the Islamabad Police Karachi Company, Shalimar, Sabzi Mandi, Khanna, Industrial Area, and Koral police teams took legal action against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons activities.

The police team also arrested eight accused namely Shahbaz, Ibrar, Suneel Ejaz, Amad Ali, Ehtisham-ul-Haq, Saad Nabeel, Nabi and Amir Hamza and recovered 50 liters liquor, 144-gram heroin, two pistols with ammunition and two daggers from their possession.

Moreover, five absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, and emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

