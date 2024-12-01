13 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs, Weapons Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 13 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.
A police spokesperson told APP that, the Islamabad Police Karachi Company, Shalimar, Sabzi Mandi, Khanna, Industrial Area, and Koral police teams took legal action against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons activities.
The police team also arrested eight accused namely Shahbaz, Ibrar, Suneel Ejaz, Amad Ali, Ehtisham-ul-Haq, Saad Nabeel, Nabi and Amir Hamza and recovered 50 liters liquor, 144-gram heroin, two pistols with ammunition and two daggers from their possession.
Moreover, five absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, and emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
166 absconders involved in heinous crime held1 minute ago
-
Muqam announces compensation for Parachinar victims1 minute ago
-
IGP Islamabad holds open court to address public and police complaints1 minute ago
-
City shivers as cold wave intensifies11 minutes ago
-
Digital literacy boosts women entrepreneurs in Mardan11 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad orders swift arrest of fugitives, enhances security measures11 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti felicitates Sindhi people on Sindhi Culture Day11 minutes ago
-
ITP's special traffic education campaign targets underage drivers, violators11 minutes ago
-
LESCO hunts down transformers thieves gang21 minutes ago
-
Govt decides to register factories manufacturing single-use plastic shopping bags31 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Saleem Memon for bringing reforms in Pakistan’s agriculture sector31 minutes ago
-
Railway police recover stolen materials; two held31 minutes ago