13 outlaws arrested, drugs, weapons seized by ICT Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 13 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered weapons, and narcotics from their possession, on Saturday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the ICT Police Karachi Company, Golra, Industrial Area, Sihala, Shams Colony, Lohi Bher and Shahzad Town police station teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons, and drug peddling activities.

He said the police team arrested 10 accused and recovered 03 pistols with ammunition, 511 grams ice, 127 grams heroin, 30 liters of liquor from their possession.

Moreover, 02 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the ICT Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

APP-rzr-mkz