13 Outlaws Arrested In Hafizabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

13 outlaws arrested in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Police arrested 13 outlaws including three women drug peddlers and recovered illegal weapons,narcotics from their possession,Police said that the teams of different police stations conducted raid at various areas and arrested three women drug peddlers,six illegal weapons holders and four bootleggers.

The team recovered 3720 grams chars from the possession of Saima Bibi, Kishwar Sultana and Shehar Bano,a klashinkov,a rifle and four pistols,105 litres liquor from others possession.

