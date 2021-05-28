13 outlaws arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The police on Friday arrested 13 accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

The police teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 13 accused, besides recovering 1.

3 kg hashish, 40 litres liquor, seven pistols, 1 rifle 444 bore and a pistol 9mm from themThe accused were identified as--Adeel, Waqas, Irfan, Ilyas, Hassan Mukhtiyar, Kamran and others. Cases were registered against the accused.