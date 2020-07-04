13 outlaws arrested in Sargodha

Police arrested thirteen accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested thirteen accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from them.

Police on Saturday said that the teams of different police stations conducted operation against drug pushers and exhibition of weapons and arrested 13 accused ,recovered 1.

215 kg hashish, 178 litres of liquor,two pistols 30 bore, four guns 12 bore, a rifle 7mm and a rifle 444 bore from them.

They were identified as-- Ghulam Abbas, Asghar Hussain, Muhammad Aslam, Abu Suffyan, Sajjad Hussain, Ghulam Shabbir, Muhammad Iqbal, Naeem, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Aamir, Waqar Ibal and Muhammad Waqas.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.