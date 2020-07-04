UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Outlaws Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 02:51 PM

13 outlaws arrested in Sargodha

Police arrested thirteen accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested thirteen accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from them.

Police on Saturday said that the teams of different police stations conducted operation against drug pushers and exhibition of weapons and arrested 13 accused ,recovered 1.

215 kg hashish, 178 litres of liquor,two pistols 30 bore, four guns 12 bore, a rifle 7mm and a rifle 444 bore from them.

They were identified as-- Ghulam Abbas, Asghar Hussain, Muhammad Aslam, Abu Suffyan, Sajjad Hussain, Ghulam Shabbir, Muhammad Iqbal, Naeem, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Aamir, Waqar Ibal and Muhammad Waqas.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

ISF Approves 11 Projects for 8 OIC Member States

2 minutes ago

2 minutes ago

Pakistanis donates Rs 5.9 m through Careem Super A ..

14 minutes ago

Open Skies Treaty May Collapse in Domino Effect if ..

4 minutes ago

Foreign dignitaries, EU envoys offer condolence ov ..

4 minutes ago

15 arrested, weapons seized in Mianwali

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.