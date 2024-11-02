13 Outlaws Arrested; Weapons & Drugs Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2024 | 10:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 13 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and illegal weapons.
Police have recovered hashish, heroin, liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possessions.
On the directives of Inspector General Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police have intensified their crackdown against criminal elements in a bid to eliminate crime from the city; public relation officer told APP on Saturday.
In this regard, the ICT Police Ramna, Sangjani, Koral, Bhara Kahu, Secretariat, Industrial Area and Sabzi Mandi police stations teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.
He said that the police teams also arrested nine accused namely Umar Farooq, Ikram, Habib Ullah , Iqrar khan, Muhammad Ali, Faizan Munir, Saeed Ahmad, Nasir Abbas and Muhammad Arshad and recovered four 30 bore pistols and one 09 mm pistol with 2,440 gram hashish, 10 liters of liquor and 129 gram heroin from their possession.
Moreover four absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
DIG Ali Raza said that the ICT Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.
Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
