13 outlaws arrested; weapons, liquor recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 13 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including selling liquor and possessing illegal weapons and recovered liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession

A police spokesperson told APP on Tuesday that ICT Police teams took legal action against individuals involved in possessing illegal weapons.

He said the police team also arrested three suspects, namely Farhan Nawaz, Abdul Razzaq, and Asif Khan and recovered three 30-bore pistols with ammunition from their possession

Similarly, the Lohi Bher Police Station team raided a distillery and recovered 360 litres of liquor.

Police team also nabbed two liquor dealers namely Akbar Ali and Sajid during the raid while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices.

Moreover, eight absconders were also arrested during the last 24 hours.

Senior police officer said that the Islamabad Police was actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements would be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

Protecting the lives, property and dignity of citizens is the top priority of ICT Police, he said and added, the citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.