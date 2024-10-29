13 Outlaws Arrested; Weapons, Liquor Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 07:38 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 13 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including selling liquor and possessing illegal weapons and recovered liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 13 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including selling liquor and possessing illegal weapons and recovered liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession
A police spokesperson told APP on Tuesday that ICT Police teams took legal action against individuals involved in possessing illegal weapons.
He said the police team also arrested three suspects, namely Farhan Nawaz, Abdul Razzaq, and Asif Khan and recovered three 30-bore pistols with ammunition from their possession
Similarly, the Lohi Bher Police Station team raided a distillery and recovered 360 litres of liquor.
Police team also nabbed two liquor dealers namely Akbar Ali and Sajid during the raid while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices.
Moreover, eight absconders were also arrested during the last 24 hours.
Senior police officer said that the Islamabad Police was actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements would be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.
Protecting the lives, property and dignity of citizens is the top priority of ICT Police, he said and added, the citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
Recent Stories
APBUMA demands disbursement of refund claims
AJK President urges Kashmiri expatriates to use influence to raise Kashmir cause ..
Killer of boy gets life term, ordered to pay Rs 2m compensation to family
LESCO collects over Rs 8.091m from 265 defaulters in 24 hours
IHC seeks arguments on acquittal plea of PTI founder
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region
High-level delegation from US, Canada and AKU visits KIU
3 boilers sealed, owners fined
Holistic regional dialogue critical for effective int’l law regime: Barrister ..
Effective policing, citizen support key to reducing crime; IG Islamabad
Italian Amb. Armellin calls on DPM/FM Dar
45th Annual Forum of PGA concludes, unanimously adopts joint declaration
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Killer of boy gets life term, ordered to pay Rs 2m compensation to family5 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 8.091m from 265 defaulters in 24 hours5 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks arguments on acquittal plea of PTI founder5 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region5 minutes ago
-
3 boilers sealed, owners fined5 minutes ago
-
Holistic regional dialogue critical for effective int’l law regime: Barrister Aqeel5 minutes ago
-
Effective policing, citizen support key to reducing crime; IG Islamabad5 minutes ago
-
Italian Amb. Armellin calls on DPM/FM Dar5 minutes ago
-
45th Annual Forum of PGA concludes, unanimously adopts joint declaration5 minutes ago
-
ITP hosts road safety workshop for students and teachers14 minutes ago
-
CPDI advocates for sustainable, equitable, inclusive food systems14 minutes ago
-
DC Battagram prioritizes action against child labour, human trafficking14 minutes ago