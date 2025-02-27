13 outlaws held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Police arrested 13 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district here on Thursday.

A spokesman said that the teams of different police stations raided various localities under their jurisdiction and arrested Nadeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Naimatullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others,besides recovering 2kg hashish, 1kg opium, 21 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 77 bullets from their possession.