13 Outlaws Held; Arms, Drugs, Stolen Cash Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 05:50 PM

13 outlaws held; arms, drugs, stolen cash recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The district police Tuesday claimed to have arrested 13 outlaws and recovered a cache of narcotics, weapons, ammunition and Rs 20,000 stolen cash from them in different actions.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Paharpur police station led by its SHO Attaullah Khan arrested two absconders including Shafi Ullah and Ayub.

The accused were wanted in different cases of murder, attempt to murder and others.

Shaheed Nawab police arrested absconder namely Surat Khan who was wanted to police in several cases.

In another action, the police arrested three accused Wali Khan, Ahmed Saeed, and Farid Ullah.

The police also recovered one Kalashnikov along with 10 cartridges, 1015 grams of hashish and 183 grams of Ice drug from them.

The Daraban police led by SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan arrested accused Jahanzeb Khan and recovered 303 gram hashish.

The police also arrested Shahab and recovered 313 gram hashish.

A person namely Nanai was arrested by recovering single shot 30-bore pistol along with 50 cartridges from him.

Meanwhile, the Cantt police arrested alleged drug dealer Ejaz Hussain and recovered 115 gram heroin from him.

An accused Muhammad Arsalan resident of Dinpur was arrested with 231 gram Ice drug.

The police also traced a theft case by arresting two alleged thieves namely Tauqeer and Elahi Bakhsh.

The police also recovered Rs 20,000 stolen cash and a Qingqi Rickshaw which was used in the crime.

All the accused were sent behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

