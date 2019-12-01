UrduPoint.com
13 Outlaws Held, Drug Weapons Recovered: Police

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 07:31 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Police have arrested 13 outlaws and recovered drugs, weapons and liquor from their possession here on Sunday, Police spokesman informed.

Waris Khan police arrested Mehrban and recovered 560 gram charas from his possession while Civil Line's police have arrested Taj and recovered 250 gram charas from his custody.

Similarly, Rawat police held Basit and recovered 5 liter liquor from his possession. Rata Amral police nabbed Shehzad and recovered pistol 30 bore while the same police arrested tahir and recovered 25 rounds from his possession.

Airport Police have arrested Shahbaz and recovered pistol 30 bore along 3 rounds from his possession and the same police have arrested Arslan and recovered pistol 30 bore along 4 rounds from his possession. Atif and Ismail were arrested by the same police and recovered pistol 30 bore and recovered 5 rounds from both of them.Airport also arrested Osama and recovered pistol 30 bore along with 3 rounds from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

