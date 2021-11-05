13 outlaws held, drugs, liquor recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested thirteen outlaws and recovered drugs, liquor and valuable from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Naseerabad police held Atif and recovered 300 charas from his possession and the same police arrested Yasir Manzoor and recovered 250 grams of charas from his custody.

Similarly, R.A Bazaar police arrested Zubair Ayub and recovered 180 gram charas from his possession.

Civil Line police nabbed Rustam Hayyat and recovered 110 grams of charas from his possession.

Airport Police arrested Amir and recovered 180 gram charas from his pocket.

Wah Cantt police arrested Muhammad Sudheer and recovered 200 gram charas from his possession.

Saddar Wah Police booked Osama Ali and recovered 350 gram charas from his possession.

Gujar Khan Police Station recovered 160 gram charas from Muhammad Rafiq. Saddar Barooni police arrested Muhammad Azam and recovered 250 gram charas from his possession. Kalar syedan police held Suhail Sabir and recovered 110 gram charas from him. Chuntra police held Muhammad Wasif and recovered 05 bottles of liquor from his possession while Kahuta Police arrested Nisar Ahmed and recovered 10 liters of liquor from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.