13 outlaws held, drugs, liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested 13 outlaws and recovered drugs, liquor and kites, strings from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday.

According to the police spokesman, Waris Khan police nabbed Umar and recovered 5-liter liquor from his possession and the same quantity of liquor was recovered from Faizan.

Similarly, Dhamyal police recovered 500 gram charas from Adil.

While, Race Course police held Hasrat and recovered 529 grams of charas from his possession and 10 kites and string were recovered from Rahmat Shah.

Pirwadhai police recovered 07 liters of liquor from Faizan, and 45 kites and strings were recovered from Iftikhar.

Following the operation, Bani police recovered 280 kites from 03 kite sellers Ahsan, Bilal and Rehan.

Jatali police held 03 kite flyers Sami Ullah, Ahsan and Asif and recovered 15 kites from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.