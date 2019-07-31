UrduPoint.com
13 Outlaws Held; Fake Currency, Narcotics Recovered In Islamabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 08:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police here on Wednesday arrested 13 outlaws including nine drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine, fake Currency and weapons from them.

According to a police spokesman, following the directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

He said, SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted a team under the supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Sub -Inspector Mushtaq Ahmed, Muhammad Shafique, Khalid Maqsood, ASIs Zakar and Khalid Mehmood and others. This police team arrested three drug pushers Riaz Khan, Mustafa and Asif and recovered 1.410 kilogram hashish, fake currency worth Rs. 22,000 and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against them in Industrial-Area, Koral and Noon police stations while further investigations in underway.

Meanwhile Secretariat police arrested Imran Matloob, Shafique and Tariq Mehmood and recovered a total of 1.

100 kilogram hashish and 20 liter wine from their possession.

Kohsar police arrested three drug pushers Sajid Hussain, Nawzish Ali and Mumtaz Patris and recovered a total of 225 gram hashish, 40 gram heroin and six wine bottles from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested a drug pusher namely Ghulam Mustafa and recovered 495 gram hashish from him. Sabzi Mandi police team arrested a lady accused Shazia and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Sihala police recovered one 30 bore pistol from an accused Fater.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

