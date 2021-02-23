13 outlaws including five kite sellers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer on Tuesday said that the police launched a crackdown against criminals at different localities and arrested 13 outlaws including five kite seller.

He said the police was taking strict action against anti-social elements and those involved in unlawful activities.

Following directions from IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman and DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, he said Islamabad police is taking every possible step to secure the city and ensure safety and security of its citizens.

According to details issued by spokesperson, under the supervision of SP (Sadder-Zone) police team headed by SHO Karachi Company along with others arrested four kite sellers namely Sajjad, Sajad, Bilal and Sham zaib and recovered 541 kites and strings recovered from their possession.

In another activity, Lohibher police arrested three Dayam Tariq, Abdul Rauf and Qasir Raiz and recovered three wine bottles from their possession.

Shahzad Town police arrested accused Bakhat Muhammad and recovered 115 heroin from him. Shalimar police arrested accused Raheel Mehmood and recovered 15 liters alcohol from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Muddsar involved in theft.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During special campaign against absconders, police teams arrested two absconders involved in heinous crimes.

DIG (Operations) and SSP (Operations) have appreciated this overall performance of police team.

SSP (Operations) emphasized that kite flying is life threatening, unlawful and can ruin someone's life. He appealed citizens to avoid kite flying/selling and cooperate with police.

SSP (Operations) reiterated that ICT Police is accelerating its all-out efforts to curb the crime and secure Capital. He directed all zonal officers to keep vigilant in their respective areas.