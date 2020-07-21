13 outlaws including four gangsters held

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 13 outlaws including four members of a dacoit's gang and recovered narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

A team of Aabpara police station arrested four wanted members of a dacoit's gang identified as Junaid, Saleem, Usama and Adnan while police recovered three 30 bore pistols along with ammunition and 2.280 kilogram hashish from their possession.

Secretariat police arrested accused Sadeer and recovered 10 liter alcohol from him. Shams colony police arrested Adnan and recovered 10 liter alcohol from his possession.

Shahzad Town police arrested two accused namely Amjad Farooq Naiz involved in selling petroleum products illegally in the area. Police also arrested another outlaw Naiz and recovered 500 gram hashish from him. CTD police recovered one 9mm pistol from the possession of accused Noor.

Separate cases had been registered against them and further investigation was underway.

During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed seven proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.