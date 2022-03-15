UrduPoint.com

13 Outlaws Including Peddlers, Robbers, Land Grabber Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2022 | 05:28 PM

13 outlaws including peddlers, robbers, land grabber arrested

At least thirteen outlaws were arrested by the city police from various areas of the provincial metropolis for possession of arms, selling drugs and land grabbing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :At least thirteen outlaws were arrested by the city police from various areas of the provincial metropolis for possession of arms, selling drugs and land grabbing.

In a report share by the office of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) here Tuesday, the Shahpur police have busted four-member dacoit gang involved in different robbery cases.

The police have also recovered stolen items from the possession of the arrested Mehran, Salman, Hammad and Osama who confessed to their crime.

Similarly, Rehman Baba police arrested three persons over arms brandishing and recovered a Kalashnikov, a pistol and hundreds of cartridges from them.

The arrested were identified as Raheem Shah, Farooq and Waqar.

Likewise, six persons of two rival groups were arrested by Pishtakhara police who tried to encroach a disputed land that was claimed by both the groups.

The arrested were identified as Wali Mohammad, Raqim, Maaz, Bakht, Fazal Khan, Farhan and Ghulam Mohammad.

Bhanamari police arrested a person for displaying arms. Police also recovered a Kalashnikov from his possession while three drug peddlers were arrested by Hayatabad police after recovering 1.3Kg hashish from their possession, the report said.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Robbery Shahpur Raheem Shah From Share

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts condolen ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts condolence reference in memory of inte ..

5 minutes ago
 Malik Talat Sohail formally started the cotton sow ..

Malik Talat Sohail formally started the cotton sowing in Punjab for Cotton seaso ..

9 minutes ago
 vivo’s V23 Series Is Breaking the Records with I ..

Vivo’s V23 Series Is Breaking the Records with Its Impressive Outlook and Came ..

15 minutes ago
 Eriksen returns to Danish squad after cardiac arre ..

Eriksen returns to Danish squad after cardiac arrest

19 seconds ago
 Nine out of 11 Child protection institutes working ..

Nine out of 11 Child protection institutes working in KP: Assembly told

20 seconds ago
 Indonesia's export value rises around 6.7 pct in F ..

Indonesia's export value rises around 6.7 pct in February

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>