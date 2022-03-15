13 outlaws including peddlers, robbers, land grabber arrested

At least thirteen outlaws were arrested by the city police from various areas of the provincial metropolis for possession of arms, selling drugs and land grabbing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :At least thirteen outlaws were arrested by the city police from various areas of the provincial metropolis for possession of arms, selling drugs and land grabbing.

In a report share by the office of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) here Tuesday, the Shahpur police have busted four-member dacoit gang involved in different robbery cases.

The police have also recovered stolen items from the possession of the arrested Mehran, Salman, Hammad and Osama who confessed to their crime.

Similarly, Rehman Baba police arrested three persons over arms brandishing and recovered a Kalashnikov, a pistol and hundreds of cartridges from them.

The arrested were identified as Raheem Shah, Farooq and Waqar.

Likewise, six persons of two rival groups were arrested by Pishtakhara police who tried to encroach a disputed land that was claimed by both the groups.

The arrested were identified as Wali Mohammad, Raqim, Maaz, Bakht, Fazal Khan, Farhan and Ghulam Mohammad.

Bhanamari police arrested a person for displaying arms. Police also recovered a Kalashnikov from his possession while three drug peddlers were arrested by Hayatabad police after recovering 1.3Kg hashish from their possession, the report said.