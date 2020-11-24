UrduPoint.com
13 Outlaws Including Six Absconders Held

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

13 outlaws including six absconders held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 13 outlaws including a bugler and six absconders and recovered valuables, cash and wine from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that Ramna police team arrested a burglar identified as Waqar and recovered stolen mobile phones as well as cash from him.

Meanwhile, Khanna police arrested a bike lifter namely Yasir and recovered stolen motorbike from him.

Tarnol police arrested accused Suleman Khan and recovered 530 gram hashish from him.

Nilor police arrested two bootleggers namely Shah Zaib and Amjad and recovered 30 liters alcohol and one wine bottle from their possession.

Similarly Koral police apprehended an accused Haider and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Lohibher police arrested an accused Shahzad and recovered 120 gram hashish from him. Cases have been registered again them and further investigation is underway.

During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed six proclaimed offender and court absconders.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed to ensure effective policing in the city.

