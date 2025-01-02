13 Outlaws Nabbed; Drugs, Illegal Weapons Seized
Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 13 outlaws involved in various criminal activities, including drug peddling and possession of illegal weapons, recovering firearms, ammunition, and narcotics during separate operations on Thursday.
A police spokesman told that the (ICT) Police Aabpara, Margalla, Shalimar, Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, Shams Colony, Khanna and Bhara Kahu police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons, and drug peddling activities.
He said the police team arrested 11 accused and recovered 08 pistols, one 8mm rifle with ammunition and dagger from their possession.
Moreover, 02 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
