Open Menu

13 Outlaws Nabbed; Drugs, Illegal Weapons Seized

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 07:00 PM

13 outlaws nabbed; drugs, illegal weapons seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 13 outlaws involved in various criminal activities, including drug peddling and possession of illegal weapons, recovering firearms, ammunition, and narcotics during separate operations on Thursday.

A police spokesman told that the (ICT) Police Aabpara, Margalla, Shalimar, Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, Shams Colony, Khanna and Bhara Kahu police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons, and drug peddling activities.

He said the police team arrested 11 accused and recovered 08 pistols, one 8mm rifle with ammunition and dagger from their possession.

Moreover, 02 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Arslan Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resig ..

Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament

31 seconds ago
 SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in ge ..

SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in general elections for hearing on ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Comma ..

UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Pol ..

19 minutes ago
 PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directora ..

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evalua ..

40 minutes ago
 FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra te ..

FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra territorial, extra judicial kill ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation

UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation

1 hour ago
Ajman Ruler receives Chairman of Saudi German Heal ..

Ajman Ruler receives Chairman of Saudi German Health Group

1 hour ago
 Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma fro ..

Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy

1 hour ago
 Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances e ..

Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 2024

Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 2024

1 hour ago
 Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index ..

PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan