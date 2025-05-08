13 Outlaws Nabbed; Drugs, Weapons Recovered
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)Police's teams from Shalimar, Noon, Khanna, Sihala, and Humak police stations arrested 13 suspects on Thursday for their alleged involvement in various criminal activities.
An official told APP that the teams recovered 1,783 grams of heroin, 127 grams of ice, and three pistols along with ammunition from the possession of the arrested individuals.
He said that during a special campaign launched to apprehend proclaimed offenders and absconders, police teams also arrested five wanted criminals.
He said cases have been registered against all the accused and further investigations are underway.
He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has intensified its crackdown on crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and security in the Federal capital.
IG Rizvi said the Islamabad Police remains fully committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens, and no one will be allowed to disrupt public peace.
APP/rzr-mkz
