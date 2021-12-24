UrduPoint.com

13 Passenger Buses Seized For Flouting Covid SOPs In Multan

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:13 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :District administration launched crackdown against Corona SOPs violations at general bus stand and impounded 13 passenger buses for issuing tickets without vaccination here on Friday.

The operation was carried out under supervision of Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Rana Mohsin, and also challaned 27 commercial vehicles and imposed Rs 72,000 fines.

The health department teams also inoculated Corona vaccine to passengers by making vehicles off road.

Speaking on this occasion, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that there would be no permission of traveling without vaccination.

He said that transport companies were directed to fully implement the Corona SOPs issued by the government.

