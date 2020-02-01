13 people hurt in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :*****LEAD***** At least 13 people sustained injuries after a passenger van collided with truck near Naag Shah Muzaffargarh road here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident was occurred due to over- speeding of both vehicles.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted 13 people to Nishtar hospital. The drivers of both vehicles were seriously injuried.

The injured were identified as Nabeela, Muneer, Ikraam, Jalil Ahmad, Ghulam Sarwar, Ghulam Yasin, Bilal, Faraz, Asia, Bilal Ahmad, Shan, Rashid and Zahida.