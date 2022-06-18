13 people injured in Kalat road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :At least 13 people including women and children were injured in road mishap at Marjan area of Kalat district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, a Panjgur-bound vehicle carrying passengers from Quetta was on its way when it overturned due to the tyre burst at Marjan area.

As a result, thirteen people including women and children received injuries.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Two of the injured were referred to Quetta Civil hospital for further treatment in view of their critical condition after completion of first medical aid.