UrduPoint.com

13 People Injured In Kalat Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2022 | 08:32 PM

13 people injured in Kalat road mishap

At least 13 people including women and children were injured in road mishap at Marjan area of Kalat district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :At least 13 people including women and children were injured in road mishap at Marjan area of Kalat district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, a Panjgur-bound vehicle carrying passengers from Quetta was on its way when it overturned due to the tyre burst at Marjan area.

As a result, thirteen people including women and children received injuries.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Two of the injured were referred to Quetta Civil hospital for further treatment in view of their critical condition after completion of first medical aid.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Road Vehicle Kalat Women From

Recent Stories

Minister inaugurates lab rooms, offices in Govt De ..

Minister inaugurates lab rooms, offices in Govt Degree College for girls

5 minutes ago
 KP govt issues guidelines for austerity in petrole ..

KP govt issues guidelines for austerity in petroleum expenses, maintenance of ve ..

5 minutes ago
 Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 10,450 sta ..

Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 10,450 stake money

5 minutes ago
 RDA organizes seminar, walk on dengue control, pre ..

RDA organizes seminar, walk on dengue control, prevention

6 minutes ago
 FUUAST's Senate discusses affairs related to finan ..

FUUAST's Senate discusses affairs related to financial, professional uplift of v ..

6 minutes ago
 Cleaning of 41 major drains in Karachi almost comp ..

Cleaning of 41 major drains in Karachi almost completed: Administrator Karachi

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.