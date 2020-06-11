(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The cumulative health expenditures by federal and provincial governments in fiscal year 2019 increased to Rs 421.8 billion from Rs 416.5 billion last year, showing a growth of 1.3 percent with 1.1 percent of GDP

According to Economic Survey 2019-20 released here on Thursday, during FY 2020, PSDP allocations of Rs 23,975.926 million were made for 62 health sector projects, and Rs 11,483.979 million were released up to April 10, 2020, for enhancing the access and quality of healthcare system.

The government has supported various programmes and projects through Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) development portfolio during FY2020 in fulfillment of the global commitment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agenda.

These goals aimed at improving the health status of the people and to reduce the burden of communicable and no communicable diseases (NCDs). The true essence of vertical programmes has been devolved to the provinces after the 18th amendment, however the federal government fully supported the provinces and area governments in their corresponding health sector programmes.

Since July 2019, Pakistan has been facing the challenge of HIV/AIDS outbreak, which rose to over 160,000 positive patients in 2018. Approximately 6,400 died from the HIV/AIDS disease up till September 2019.

After the outbreak of HIV in Larkana, Sindh province of Pakistan has become one of the countries in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region where new HIV infections are increasing at an alarming level since 1987.

HIV/AIDS programme aims for the Behavior Change Communication (BCC) strategy, services to high-risk population groups, treatment of transmitted infections, the supply of safe blood for transfusions, and capacity building of various stakeholders.

The Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Programme is implemented by the federal and provincial departments of health for translating the National Health Vision (2016-2025) with the aim to provide better access and quality to mother and child health and family planning services with the provision of comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal Care (EmONC) services in 275 hospitals and health facilities, provision of basic EmONC services in 550 health facilities and family planning services in all health outlets.

Pakistan had shown improvement in the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) to 62 per one thousand from 66 per one thousand in 2015, but Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) of 170/100,000 is still very high as compared to other regional countries. The grounds for a legal basis for a safe abortion shall be broadened, and access to safe abortion services improved to reduce the number of clandestine procedures and its negative consequences.