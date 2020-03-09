UrduPoint.com
13 Personnel Of Dolphin Force Get Prizes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :City Police Officer Capt (Retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry gave away cash prizes and commendatory certificates to 13 personnel of Dolphin Force for their excellent performance.

In this regard, a prize distribution ceremony was held at CPO Office on Monday where Incharge Dolphin Force Sub-Inspector Abdul Wahhab was awarded cash prize of Rs 5,000 and commendation certificate for taking strict action against kite dealers, illicit weapon holders, drug traffickers and street criminals.

The CPO also awarded cash prize of Rs 2000 to each of 12 Dolphine Jawans including constables- Yasir Abbas, Muhammad Tariq, Ghazanfar Ali, Hasnain Raza, Muhammad Nauman, Haris, Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Nadeem, Rehman Raza, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Shehzad and Muhammad Irfan for fighting against robbers and other criminals bravely.

More Stories From Pakistan

