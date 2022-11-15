13 persons arrested under Sound Act

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have taken 13 persons into custody under the violation of Sound Act in the jurisdiction of PS Hasilpur.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that police received a complaint about the use of laud speakers and sound systems in the area. A police team reached the site and took 13 persons into custody.

The police have registered case against the accused under Sound Act.