13 Persons Dead 20 Injured In Shah Noorani Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2024 | 09:40 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) As many as 13 persons died on the spot and 20 injured in a road accident took place in Khuzdar district of Balochistan on Wednesday.

The truck carrying pilgrims was on its way to Shah Noorani shrine from Karachi when it fell into ravine.

"The road mishape has claimed 13 lives while the incident has left 20 injured, some of them critical," Shahid Rind Spokesperson Balochistan government informed.

16 injured and five dead bodies of the accident were shifted to Civil Hospital Hub, Secretary Health Abdullah Khan said.

Emergency has been declared in Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub Spokesman Balochistan Government said adding that the administration has reached the spot and launched relief activities.

The people in the truck are said to belong to the same area.

The truck was going to Shah Noorani from Karachi, Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind said

The seriously injured are being shifted to Karachi, Shahid Rind further added.

He noted that on the directives of the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Secretary Health Balochistan is in contact with the Government of Sindh.

The seriously injured will be shifted to Karachi after first aid.

Further probe is underway.

APP/ask

