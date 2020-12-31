13 persons killed, 811 injured in 24 hours: PES

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :At least 13 persons were killed and 811 injured in 747 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122.

As many as 473 seriously injured person were shifted to different hospitals while 338 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by rescue medical teams.

According to the data, 610 motorbikes, 106 auto-rickshaws, 90 motorcars, 44 vans, 19 passenger buses, 34 trucks and 107 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.