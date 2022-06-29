13 PHP constables promoted to head constables

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :SP Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Huma Naseeb has promoted 13 constables to head constables in a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Huma Naseeb said that PHP officials striving hard to ensure maximum facilities for masses traveling through the highways.

She said that welfare of the PHP officials was top priority and added that all possible arrangements were being made for this purpose.

The constables, Muhammad Ashraf, Fakhar Abbas, Adeel Aslam, Sajid Bashir, Muhammad Bilal and others were promoted to head constable.

SP PHP Huma Naseeb urged promoted officials to give their best in the new assignments of their career and continue their duties with devotion.