UrduPoint.com

13 PHP Constables Promoted To Head Constables

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2022 | 06:30 PM

13 PHP constables promoted to head constables

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :SP Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Huma Naseeb has promoted 13 constables to head constables in a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Huma Naseeb said that PHP officials striving hard to ensure maximum facilities for masses traveling through the highways.

She said that welfare of the PHP officials was top priority and added that all possible arrangements were being made for this purpose.

The constables, Muhammad Ashraf, Fakhar Abbas, Adeel Aslam, Sajid Bashir, Muhammad Bilal and others were promoted to head constable.

SP PHP Huma Naseeb urged promoted officials to give their best in the new assignments of their career and continue their duties with devotion.

Related Topics

Punjab Philippine Peso All Best Top

Recent Stories

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market lo ..

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market loses 308 points

2 hours ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Haj ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Hajj moon today

3 hours ago
 Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 d ..

Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 days

4 hours ago
 One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

5 hours ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by Th ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.