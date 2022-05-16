UrduPoint.com

13 Plots Sealed Over Illegal Commercial Use

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 09:43 PM

13 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 13 plots in Gulistan Colony over their illegal use of commercial purposes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 13 plots in Gulistan Colony over their illegal use of commercial purposes.

FDA spokesman said on Monday that Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya received complaints that owners of residents plots in Gulistan Colony were using their plots for commercial purpose by constructing shops without prior approval of the concerned authority.

Therefore, enforcement team under supervision of Estate Officer sealed 13 plots including plot numbers 304, 317 and 318 of K-block, plot numbers 742 and 854 of G-block, plot numbers 413, 414, 415, 504, 546, 547 and 629 of F-block.

Further action against owners of these plots was under progress, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Progress Gulistan Imtiaz Ali

Recent Stories

Arrests in Chad after violent anti-France demo

Arrests in Chad after violent anti-France demo

1 minute ago
 No Talks With Swedish Foreign Minister on Lavrov's ..

No Talks With Swedish Foreign Minister on Lavrov's Schedule - Russian Foreign Mi ..

1 minute ago
 75th Cannes film fest ready to party as Covid rule ..

75th Cannes film fest ready to party as Covid rules end

1 minute ago
 Lebanon vote weakens Hezbollah bloc as reformists ..

Lebanon vote weakens Hezbollah bloc as reformists book gains

1 minute ago
 Stocks dip on recession worries

Stocks dip on recession worries

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz seeks report about gi ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz seeks report about girl's rape-cum-murder

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.