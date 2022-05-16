13 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 13 plots in Gulistan Colony over their illegal use of commercial purposes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 13 plots in Gulistan Colony over their illegal use of commercial purposes.

FDA spokesman said on Monday that Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya received complaints that owners of residents plots in Gulistan Colony were using their plots for commercial purpose by constructing shops without prior approval of the concerned authority.

Therefore, enforcement team under supervision of Estate Officer sealed 13 plots including plot numbers 304, 317 and 318 of K-block, plot numbers 742 and 854 of G-block, plot numbers 413, 414, 415, 504, 546, 547 and 629 of F-block.

Further action against owners of these plots was under progress, spokesman added.