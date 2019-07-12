UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Police Officers Transferred In Mianwali

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:07 PM

13 police officers transferred in Mianwali

District Police Officer (DPO) Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi has ordered for the transfer of thirteen police officers in the district on administrative ground

Mianwali, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) -:District Police Officer (DPO) Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi has ordered for the transfer of thirteen police officers in the district on administrative ground.

Police said on Friday that according to notification the police Inspectors Shahid Nisar Akbar SHO transferred from Dawood Khel PS and posted at City PS, Riaz Hussain from Esa Khel to Mosa Khel PS, Javed Iqbal from Pai Khel to Chaddro, Iftikhar Ahmad from Makarwal to Esa Khel PS, Inspector Fayyaz Ahmad transferred from Kamar Masani and posted at Dawood Khel, Mumtaz Hussain from Chaddro to Incharge District Investigation Branch, Muhammad Mumtaz from Remot Search Park Chashma to District Investigation Branch, Inspector Muhammad Javed has been transferred from Chappri PS to District Investigation Branch Mianwali.

Similarly, Sub inspectors Ameer Ahmad Khan transferred from City PS to Kamar Masani, Abdul Sattar Atif from Police line to Pai Khel, Aazar Nadeem transferred from Mosa Khel PS and posted at District Investigation Branch.

Whereas Sub-Inspector Sajid Khan from Kamar Masani to Chappri PS as Additional SHO and Sub-Inspector Khalas Khan has been transferred from City PS and posted at Makarwal as Additional SHO.

Related Topics

Police Mianwali From

Recent Stories

Supreme Court to hear judge Arshad Malik’s case ..

4 minutes ago

NAB okays inquiry against Maulana Fazlur Rehman

13 minutes ago

Over 20 Russian, Turkish Universities Sign Deals o ..

6 minutes ago

Putin, Russian SC Discussed Moscow-Kiev Relations ..

6 minutes ago

UK Sending Second Warship to Persian Gulf Amid Ten ..

6 minutes ago

Leading Daesh member reportedly killed in Libya

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.