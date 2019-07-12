13 police officers transferred in Mianwali

District Police Officer (DPO) Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi has ordered for the transfer of thirteen police officers in the district on administrative ground

Mianwali, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) -:District Police Officer (DPO) Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi has ordered for the transfer of thirteen police officers in the district on administrative ground.

Police said on Friday that according to notification the police Inspectors Shahid Nisar Akbar SHO transferred from Dawood Khel PS and posted at City PS, Riaz Hussain from Esa Khel to Mosa Khel PS, Javed Iqbal from Pai Khel to Chaddro, Iftikhar Ahmad from Makarwal to Esa Khel PS, Inspector Fayyaz Ahmad transferred from Kamar Masani and posted at Dawood Khel, Mumtaz Hussain from Chaddro to Incharge District Investigation Branch, Muhammad Mumtaz from Remot Search Park Chashma to District Investigation Branch, Inspector Muhammad Javed has been transferred from Chappri PS to District Investigation Branch Mianwali.

Similarly, Sub inspectors Ameer Ahmad Khan transferred from City PS to Kamar Masani, Abdul Sattar Atif from Police line to Pai Khel, Aazar Nadeem transferred from Mosa Khel PS and posted at District Investigation Branch.

Whereas Sub-Inspector Sajid Khan from Kamar Masani to Chappri PS as Additional SHO and Sub-Inspector Khalas Khan has been transferred from City PS and posted at Makarwal as Additional SHO.