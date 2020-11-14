UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Police Stations Get New Vehicles In Distt Rajanpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 02:56 PM

13 police stations get new vehicles in distt Rajanpur

Around 13 different police station received new police vans to improve performance of the department and check crime rate in the area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Around 13 different police station received new police vans to improve performance of the department and check crime rate in the area.

The vans were handed over by the Punjab government to Punjab Police few days back.

According to District Police Officer Rajanpur, Faisal Gulzaar, the 13 vehicles were given to different police stations including City Jampur, Sadar Jampur, Muhammadpur, Dajal, Laal Garh, Hajipur, Fazilpur, Shah Wali, Gothh Mazari, Sabzani, Bangla Ichha and Sonmiani, a police official informed.

With the help of new vehicles, there would be more effective patrolling which would help restrict crime rate, he said.

The police officers were directed to serve people without any indiscrimination to repose confidence of public on police department.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Police Station Vehicles Rajanpur Jampur

Recent Stories

Farooq Sattar tests positive for Coronavirus

11 minutes ago

Boat bridge to connect Rajanpur, Rahim Yar opens s ..

5 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi Visits Dubai Design Week 2020

16 minutes ago

Hindu community celebrates Dewali in Attock

16 minutes ago

Thousands flee as Typhoon Vamco nears Vietnam

17 minutes ago

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani congratulates Hindu commun ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.