13 police stations get new vehicles in distt Rajanpur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Around 13 different police station received new police vans to improve performance of the department and check crime rate in the area.

The vans were handed over by the Punjab government to Punjab Police few days back.

According to District Police Officer Rajanpur, Faisal Gulzaar, the 13 vehicles were given to different police stations including City Jampur, Sadar Jampur, Muhammadpur, Dajal, Laal Garh, Hajipur, Fazilpur, Shah Wali, Gothh Mazari, Sabzani, Bangla Ichha and Sonmiani, a police official informed.

With the help of new vehicles, there would be more effective patrolling which would help restrict crime rate, he said.

The police officers were directed to serve people without any indiscrimination to repose confidence of public on police department.