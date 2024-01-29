Open Menu

13 Police Stations To Be Modernized In 30 Days: Dr Gohar

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 09:07 PM

Caretaker Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz on Monday said that the beautification of 13 police stations of the federal capital would be completed in 30 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz on Monday said that the beautification of 13 police stations of the federal capital would be completed in 30 days.

Speaking at the foundation stone ceremony of Golra police station, the caretaker minister said that government is focusing on modernizing police stations besides improving law and order situation in the federal capital.

Islamabad hospitals would also be made exemplary, he said adding that people of the federal capital would be provided all necessary facilities.

IG Islamabad Police Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, DIG, SSPs and other top police officers, representatives of the trade association and local dignitaries were also present on this occasion.

Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz said that caretaker Prime Minister has entrusted him with the Ministry of Interior, therefore, on the first day, he met with the IG Police and Commissioner Islamabad and asked them about the problems. On the occasion, IG Islamabad said that out of 26 police stations in the federal capital, the condition of 13 police stations is vulnerable.

The interior secretary and other authorities were instructed to immediately decorate these police stations of Islamabad, after which, the work of beautification and decoration was started in 13 police stations situated in the federal capital. The renovation work of police stations would be completed in 30 days period, IG said.

