13 POs among 40 criminals nabbed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 40 criminals including 13 proclaimed offenders (POs) besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during the last 24 hours.

According to police sources, the police launched a special crackdown against criminals and arrested 40 criminals including 13 proclaimed offenders, one court absconders, seven drug peddlers, one illegal weapon holder, one kite seller, eight gamblers and eight other criminals for illegal refilling LPG.

The police also recovered 71 litre liquor, 2.860 kg Hashish, one pistol, rounds, 25 kites, chemical thread and stake money Rs 9930 from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused with the concerned police stations, the police sources added.