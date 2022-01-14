UrduPoint.com

13 POs Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 05:20 PM

13 POs arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The police Friday arrested 13 proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders involved in heinous crimes from different places of the district.

Police said that the teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested 13 POs as well as court absconders.

They were identified as -- Asif Javed, Sajid Abbas, Saqib, Ansar, Muhammad Amjad, Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Ameer, Muhammad Sagheer, Muhammad Akbar and others--.

They were involved in heinous crimes like robbery, abduction for ransom, murder and attempt of murder, said police.

