13 POs Arrested In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2022 | 03:14 PM
The police Tuesday arrested 13 proclaimed offenders and court absconders involved in heinous crimes from different places of the district
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The police Tuesday arrested 13 proclaimed offenders and court absconders involved in heinous crimes from different places of the district.
Police said teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused whowere identified as Ansar, Tabbasum, Sarwar, Faisal, Naseem, Imran, Zia, Nawaz, Zafar,Asif, Asghar and others.