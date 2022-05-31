13 POs arrested in sargodha

The police Tuesday arrested 13 proclaimed offenders and court absconders involved in heinous crimes from different places of the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The police Tuesday arrested 13 proclaimed offenders and court absconders involved in heinous crimes from different places of the district.

Police said teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused whowere identified as Ansar, Tabbasum, Sarwar, Faisal, Naseem, Imran, Zia, Nawaz, Zafar,Asif, Asghar and others.