13 Power Pilfer Ers Booked In Sargodha

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force has caught another 13 people involved in electricity theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force has caught another 13 people involved in electricity theft.

Police source said on Friday that the Task force conducted raids at village Jhaverian, Chak 113/SB, 34/SB and Chak 22/SB and caught red-handed 13 people stealing electricity from the main transmission line.

Those arrested were identified as Munir, Jahanzeb, Nadeem, Muhammad Saghir, Taj Muhammad and others.

The police have registered separate cases.

