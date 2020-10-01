UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Power Pilferers Booked

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:52 PM

13 power pilferers booked

FESCO task force caught another thirteen persons involved in electricity theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :FESCO task force caught another thirteen persons involved in electricity theft.

Police source said on Thursday that FESCO Task force conducted raids at different areas of Sargodha district including Kotmomin, 102 NB, 69 NB, Dhareema and 35 SB and caught another 13 people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were-- Usman, Liaquat, Musharraf, Pervaiz, Shahid Baloch, Aslam, Kamran, Mumtaz and others.

On the reports of FESCO authorities,police registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Pervez Musharraf Police Electricity Sargodha From FESCO

Recent Stories

Over 60 restaurants, four marriage halls sealed fo ..

23 seconds ago

First Participant in Belarusian Trial of Russian C ..

24 seconds ago

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Refutes Claims About ..

26 seconds ago

Turkey's foreign trade deficit increase by 168.2 p ..

27 seconds ago

Doctor succumbs to coronavirus infection

29 seconds ago

554 candidates submit their nomination papers for ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.