13 power pilferers booked

FESCO task force caught another thirteen persons involved in electricity theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :FESCO task force caught another thirteen persons involved in electricity theft.

Police source said on Thursday that FESCO Task force conducted raids at different areas of Sargodha district including Kotmomin, 102 NB, 69 NB, Dhareema and 35 SB and caught another 13 people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were-- Usman, Liaquat, Musharraf, Pervaiz, Shahid Baloch, Aslam, Kamran, Mumtaz and others.

On the reports of FESCO authorities,police registered separate cases.