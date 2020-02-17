13 power pilferers booked in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

FESCO task force has caught another thirteen (13) people involved in electricity theft across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :FESCO task force has caught another thirteen (13) people involved in electricity theft across the district.

Police said on Monday FESCO Tack force have conducted raids at village Johar Colony, Adil Park, Moza Khishkan, Millat Abad and others areas red handed caught another 13 people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The others included Adnan Jameel, Haider Munir, Muhammad Bilal, KhalidAbbas, Saghir Ahmad and others.

On the separate reports of authorities police have registered separate cases.