13 power pilferers booked in Sargodha

FESCO task force caught another thirteen people involved in stealing electricity from main line across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :FESCO task force caught another thirteen people involved in stealing electricity from main line across the district. Police source said here on Thursday that FESCO Tack force conducted raids at Chak no.

102 NB, Chak 69NB, Dhareema, Kotmomin and Chak no.35 SB and caught red handed13 people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were identified as: Usman, Liaquat, Mushrraf, Khalid,Pervaiz, Shahid Baloch, Aslam andothers. On the separate reports of FESCO officials, police have registered separate cases.