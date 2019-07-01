UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Power Pilferers Caught In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:42 PM

13 power pilferers caught in Faisalabad

FESCO task force caught another thirteen people involved in electricity theft across the district

SARGODHA, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : FESCO task force caught another thirteen people involved in electricity theft across the district.

Police said on Monday that FESCO tack force conducted raids in Bhabhra village, Tehsil Kot Momin, Chak 118/SB Tehsil Silanwali, Buchha Kalan and others areas and caught 13 people allegedly for stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The accused are: Zulfiqar Ali, Intkhab Raza, Wasim Aslam, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Riaz, Bashir and others.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Electricity Kot Momin From FESCO

Recent Stories

Fish landing centre inaugurated in Yemen’s Red S ..

14 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Abdu ..

29 minutes ago

DP World acquires Topaz for an enterprise value of ..

29 minutes ago

National OSI team finalises Dubai six-phase roadma ..

29 minutes ago

Govt to issue license to social media tour operato ..

30 minutes ago

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders to remove K ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.