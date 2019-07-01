13 power pilferers caught in Faisalabad

FESCO task force caught another thirteen people involved in electricity theft across the district

SARGODHA, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : FESCO task force caught another thirteen people involved in electricity theft across the district.

Police said on Monday that FESCO tack force conducted raids in Bhabhra village, Tehsil Kot Momin, Chak 118/SB Tehsil Silanwali, Buchha Kalan and others areas and caught 13 people allegedly for stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The accused are: Zulfiqar Ali, Intkhab Raza, Wasim Aslam, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Riaz, Bashir and others.

Cases have been registered against the accused.