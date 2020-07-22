13 power pilferers caught in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 13 pilferers from Sarwar Shaheed subdivision on Wednesday.

A Fesco spokesman said the task force conducted surprise checking of connection and unearthed power theft at 13 points.

The teams removed meters and imposed a fine of Rs 450,000 by issuing them detection bills of 21,518 units.

The pilferers were Imran Khan of Chak No.581-GB, Shaukat Ali of Chak No.630-GB, Shaheer, Khadim Hussain and Manzoor Hussain of Chak No.275-GB, Allah Ditta, Muhammad Iqbal and Irfan Mehmood of Chak No.376-GB, Hasil of Chak No.583-GB, Dr Ashiq Hussainof Chak No.580-GB, Akhtar Hussain of Chak no.145-GB, Imdad Hussain of Chak No.455-GBand Kausar Bibi of Garhi Popli.