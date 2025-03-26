13 Prisoners Freed, 217 Granted Remission
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) In celebration of Pakistan Day, March 23, 2025, and Eidul-Fitr, the President of Pakistan exercised his constitutional powers under Article 45 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (1973) to grant remission of 200 days to prisoners across the country.
According to a press release, issued by police spokesman here on Wednesday, as a result of the presidential clemency, 13 prisoners in Sargodha region were released, while 217 inmates benefited from sentence reductions.
The released prisoners include two from Central Jail Mianwali, nine from District Jail Sargodha, one from District Jail Shahpur, and one from High-Security Jail Mianwali.
