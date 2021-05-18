13 prisoners involved in minor offences released

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :As many as 13 prisoners who were charged in minor offences were released from Central Jail Karak on Tuesday.

District Sessions Judge Karak Jahingar Khan on the directives of Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed Khan visited the jail prior to Eidul Fitr and ordered release of thee inmates after hearing their cases.

He also examined Langer Khana and sanitation inside the jail and directed the jail administration to improve cleanliness.He was briefed about foods and security arrangements inside the jails.