13 Private Members' Bills Introduced In Senate

Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Senate on Monday witnessed referred 13 private members' bills to the relevant committees after their introduction in the House and deferred three other legislative proposals.

The House witnessed introduction of 13 private members' bills which were referred to the committees for further consideration. These bills were the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment of Article 160); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Insertion of Article 24A); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment of Article 130). the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment of Article 9); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Insertion of Article 38A); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment of Article 89); the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021) (Amendment of Sections 6 and 300); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021] (Insertion of Article 17A and Amendment of Articles 51 and 106); the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Ibadat International University Islamabad Bill, 2021; the Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers Bill, 2021 and the National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Three bills on the agenda were deferred which were the Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Civil Aviation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

More Stories From Pakistan

