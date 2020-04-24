13 proclaimed offenders arrested in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The police arrested 13 proclaimed offenders and court absconders, a police spokesman on Friday said .

On the direction of DPO Faisel Gulzar; teams of various police stations started operation against proclaimed offenders and conducted raids at different areas under their jurisdiction.

The police succeeded in arresting thirteen proclaimed offenders including Zahid Imran,Ghulam Abbas, Ali Raza, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Akram, Waqas, Khalid, Zulfiqar,Zafar, Muhammad Qasim, Arif Khnan, Adnan and Muhammad Fayyaz.

The proclaimed offenders were wanted in over dozen of cases of robbery, theft and attempt of murderer.