13 Profiteers Fined In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 12:34 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed a fine amounting to Rs.24500/- on 13 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering.

A spokesman of local administration said Monday that the price control magistrate checked prices of daily use items in various parts of Faisalabad and found 13 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrate imposed a total fine of Rs.24500/- on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

More Stories From Pakistan

