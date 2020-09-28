13 profiteers fined in faisalabad

Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed a fine amounting to Rs.24500/- on 13 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed a fine amounting to Rs.24500/- on 13 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering.

A spokesman of local administration said Monday that the price control magistrate checked prices of daily use items in various parts of Faisalabad and found 13 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrate imposed a total fine of Rs.24500/- on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.