13 quack clinics sealed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) -:Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) in a bid to discourage unqualified medical practitioners has sealed 13 clinics of quacks in the district during last week.

According to official sources, during the ongoing crackdown against quack clinics and blood banks, PHC teams sealed 13 clinics.

The sealed clinics included-- Randhawa Medical Zone, Naveed Medical Store, Aakash Medical Store, Tariq Medical Store, Chahat Medical Store, Amin Homeo Hospital, Taj Homeo Clinic, Baba Hanif Haddi Jorr, Al-shifa Clinic, Al-Madina Dental Clinic, Ashraf Dental Clinic, Al-Rehman Dental Clinic and Rabia Clinic.