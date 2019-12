13 quack clinics sealed in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

Punjab Health Care Commission teams sealed 13 clinics of quacks in district Faisalabad and Jhang during the last week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) -:Punjab Health Care Commission teams sealed 13 clinics of quacks in district Faisalabad and Jhang during the last week.

A spokesman of the commission said Tuesday that the teams conducted raids at various clinics and pharmacies in Faisalabad division and found five quacks in Faisalabad and 8 quacks in Jhang.

The sealed clinics included- Al-Rehmat Lab,Ittifaq Faisal Lab,Ashfaq Dental Clinic, Khursheed Medical Store and al-Rehman Dental Clinic in Faisalabad and Masha Allah Clinic, Dost Clinic, Mukhtar Clinic, Ashfaq Clinic, Tariq Saleem Dental Clinic, Zafar Iqbal Clinic, Khadija Clinical Lab & x-ray and Ateeq Herbal Dawakhana in Jhang.