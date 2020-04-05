13 quarantined persons cleared, shifted to houses in Mardan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as, 13 coronavirus suspects were allowed shifting to their houses in Mardan after their coronavirus tests declared negative.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mardan, Mushtaq Hussain has said that the tests of 11 quarantined persons were received on Saturday evening wherein they were declared negative while the two other already quarantined completed their period and after medical inspection on Saturday they were declared healthy and allowed to shift to their houses.

The discharged persons have been directed for adhering of precautionary measures in future and they were also provided face masks, sanitizers and gloves.

Meanwhile, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Mohammad Abid Wazir, district administration, Pak-Army and police officers have launched patrolling in different localities of the district.

The purpose of the patrolling is the implementation of the Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) declared in the district.

On this occasion, the trading community was informed about the closure of business centres in shops in wake of the restrictions imposed by the administration and taking of action against the violators.